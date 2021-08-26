NBA News: The 2017 Rookie of the Year Makes a “Great” Acknowledgement About The New Pacers Head Coach.

When the Indiana Pacers hired Rick Carlisle from the Dallas Mavericks, they were hoping for a stronger postseason experience.

After firing Nate Bjorkgren last season due to locker room strife, the Pacers rehired Carlisle to lead a group that includes Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon was a guest on Adrian Wojnarowski’s “The Woj Pod,” a podcast hosted by the renowned NBA insider.

Brogdon said of Carlisle’s hire, “I think we got the best possible coach for us moving into next season.”

“I believe the front office did an excellent job in selecting [Rick] Carlisle. He’s a championship winner at the top level. He understands what he’s doing. He knows how to get men to play together and knows what type of play he wants to play,” he continued.

“He’ll give us the stability, expertise, and leadership that we require right now.”

Brogdon goes on to say that he and Carlisle have been chatting regularly, picking one other’s brains to come up with tactics, how the longtime mentor will coach the club, and how to get the guys to respond to his coaching.

Brogdon told Wojnarowski, “It’s crucial for me as the team’s leader to be able to speak with him, for us to have an open and honest discourse heading into it and to prepare the other.”

“This is a collaborative effort. You must be able to collaborate with your coaches in the same way that you collaborate with your teammates.”

The Pacers came together in Los Angeles this offseason as a sort of team bonding and to establish chemistry, according to the former Rookie of the Year.

“We had a facility that worked out fantastically. “I believe it will pay off at the end of the day and at the conclusion of the season to be able to look back and say, ‘We started early, we started before everyone else,’” he remarked.

Brogdon understands that they are up against big-market teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, who can bring in championship-caliber talent during training camp and make things look easy.

As a result, Brogdon, Carlisle, and the rest of the Pacers have agreed to begin training camp on September 13, two weeks earlier than scheduled, in order to have a leg up on the competition.

The Pacers were unable to score. Brief News from Washington Newsday.