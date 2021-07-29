NBA News: Suns Owner Awaits Chris Paul’s Camp’s Decision

Chris Paul has a decision to make, and it could have a significant impact on where he plays next season.

The Phoenix Suns are still in first place, but that might change depending on how much money the 11-time All-Star can command.

Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns, is one of the people keeping an eye on this. He has no idea what Paul plans to do right now, but he is aware that “CP3” and his camp must make a decision.

Sarver was asked if there was anything that would prohibit the Suns from keeping the 36-year-old guard on the “Burns and Gambo” radio show.

He admitted that he believes there is. However, he stressed that bringing him back would be contingent on conversations between the Suns’ administration and Paul’s camp.

The executive would not say whether or not conversations had begun, but he did say that some clarity could be reached by next week.

The Suns’ NBA Finals run against the Milwaukee Bucks was undeniably aided by Paul’s contributions.

Bringing him back is a possibility, but his $44 million salary may cause the Suns to reconsider.

Even if Paul chooses to opt out, his situation is same. Phoenix may refuse to sign the 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year if he wants a multi-year deal.

The Suns are attempting to develop a squad that is primarily comprised of young players, and it is unclear whether “CP3” will be an exception.

So, whether he chooses to participate or not, the Suns will be faced with a major dilemma.

Paul has been linked to a number of different teams. Those clubs, like Sarver, are watching to see if he will opt in or out of his contract and if he will sign a multi-year contract.

Although that was a situation that was previously considered, the prospects of Paul staying in Phoenix are unknown. I

Dan Berto, the director of the MG Academy, spoke about it on the Sports For All PH podcast with Filipino writers Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung.

“If you’re Phoenix, you can’t just pay him $40 million and hope that the rest will go away. I believe it will be strange, and I believe he will wind up in Utah or Miami, or somewhere else strange. I don’t think he’ll be in New York. I could even see Chicago from where I was standing. I see him signing a three-year deal with a team where he knows he’ll get along with the coach and be able to lead. Brief News from Washington Newsday.