NBA News: Sacramento Kings standout guard claims casual fans are sleeping on the team.

Tyrese Haliburton, a sophomore guard, is on a mission to prove that he belongs in the NBA, and he has a message for those who are betting on the Sacramento Kings to fail.

“The top two or three clubs in each conference are more important to the casual fan. “We lost the game against the San Antonio [Spurs] at home last season that would have placed us in a terrific position to make the play-in game,” Haliburton told Bleacher Report.

The Kings have been wallowing at the basement of the Western Conference, highlighted by the league’s longest non-playoff streak of 15 years.

After being anticipated to go as high as the number two pick by the Golden State Warriors, the Iowa State product was picked by the Kings in the 12th round.

Haliburton had an outstanding rookie season, averaging 13 points on 47.2 percent shooting, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 58 games.

The 20-year-old was chosen to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and was a finalist for Rookie of the Year honors for his efforts.

Because of his polished game and the level of respect he commands this early in his career, Haliburton has already been promoted to co-captain.

Due to their point guard duties, the combination guard and De’Aaron Fox are getting along swimmingly as the de facto leaders.

“When it comes to wanting to win and doing the right things, we’re extremely similar.” Because he’s [De’Aaron Fox] a quiet guy, my voice is often heard a little louder. We’ve grown so close that leading and communicating has become second nature to us “he explained.

Haliburton also intimated that the Kings will use three-guard lineups like the Phoenix Suns had in the mid-2010s, but without the tragedies that came with it.

With the Kings’ guard-heavy lineup becoming more problematic after drafting Davion Mitchell, many assume Buddy Hield will be moved shortly.

Kyle Kuzma’s Hield deal was near to completion this summer, as the former Los Angeles Laker disclosed in early September.

On Wednesday, October 20, the Kings will play the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener, hoping to end their postseason drought.