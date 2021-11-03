NBA News: Pelicans’ Overweight Star Gets A Reality Check From Hoop Legend

The 2021-22 NBA season has been underway for some time, and there are some notable absentees.

One of them is Zion Williamson, who is presently recovering from a fractured foot.

The most frightening aspect of it all is that, while he is recovering from his injury, a leaked video shows him to be severely overweight.

Charles Barkley, a retired NBA player, understands the importance of being in shape if a basketball player wants to stay in the game longer and thrive.

During the Inside the NBA show, Barkley laughed at the video of Williamson and even joked that it looked like he and Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) were having a kid.

When the issue became critical, the 58-year-old stated that he was concerned about Williamson’s predicament.

Williamson has already undergone several operations at the age of 21, according to the 1993 NBA MVP.

“He’s already hurt,” Barkley said. “You shouldn’t get hurt when you’re young.” “And he’s already had leg surgeries, and now he’s got a fractured foot, so he’ll have to learn to restrict his appetite even while he’s hurting.” Barkley went on to tell a story about a time when he was on the court with the late Moses Malone.

“Moses Malone stated to me,” Barkley recounted, “that I was big and sluggish.” “And then I started crying a little.” The “Round Mound” made it clear that this was a watershed moment in his career.

According to Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report, there is growing concern about the weight of the 2019 top choice.

Williamson was said to weigh over pounds by one source, although he is officially recorded as 284 pounds.

Former teammate JJ Reddick expressed his worry as well, emphasizing the necessity for Williamson to be in “better form.”

Redick told Yahoo News, “Zion has to be in better form.” “That isn’t a hidden fact. He also needs to become in shape.” According to the most recent information, Zion Williamson will be sidelined for another two to three weeks.