NBA News: LeBron James’ success with the Lakers is dependent on how he manages his star-studded team.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most exciting newcomers to the Los Angeles Lakers’ team this season.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player, on the other hand, appeared to have made certain that he would return home.

If a previous agreement had been reached, the Southern California native would have been in Los Angeles sooner.

This is about a possible tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, which would coincide with the arrival of Kawhi Leonard.

When Westbrook learned that the Lakers were interested in him, he jumped at the opportunity. He immediately spoke with Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Washington Wizards, who agreed to his wishes.

After a few hours, the sale was sealed, and the rest is history.

In exchange for the nine-time All-Star, the Wizards received Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft, according to The Athletic.

Westbrook, ironically, was the Lakers’ third choice among applicants. According to another source from The Athletic, DeMar DeRozan was first in line, and talks with the San Antonio Spurs had already begun.

The Lakers and Spurs were unable to reach an agreement on a compensation package for a sign-and-trade transaction.

Los Angeles targeted Buddy Hield, but ended up with Russell Westbrook instead.

But the next big issue is how long Westbrook will remain in Los Angeles. This season, he will make $44 million.

For the 2022-23 season, he is due another $47 million, although that is contingent on the 2017 NBA MVP exercising his player option.

His term will be interesting, according to NBA book author Roland Lazenby. He mentioned how someone as skilled as Westbrook can fit in with the Lakers, among other things.

Last September 24, Lazenby shared his opinion on the Sports Bytes PH podcast, hosted by Filipino journalist Brian Yalung.

“Having someone more talented is quite difficult. Getting a very skilled player into the appropriate situation necessitates a great deal of effort. It’s important to have the correct coach, coaches, teammates, and organization. Russell is one of those guys who has never quite fit in. People didn’t realize it if it was a good match. So it’ll be interesting to watch if that happens,” said Lazenby.

"For the Lakers to succeed, a lot of things will have to fall into place. They might be able to, though. It'll take a lot of work to find out how they'll do it.