NBA News: LeBron James intends to play as long as his body allows him to.

As he approaches 37 years old, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers understands that retirement is the one subject most people expect him to address.

After their recent 132-123 triumph over the Houston Rockets, the four-time NBA champion mentioned the topic.

James had a monster game in that game, scoring 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

His performance demonstrates that the Lakers great is still performing at a high level, and his current averages indicate that “The King” is not slowing down.

“I know I’m on the opposite side of the hill from where I was before. “I’m aware of that,” James said. “But, you know, I’ve thought about it, and here’s where I’m at.” I haven’t given it much thought because I’m still playing at such a high level.” James has played in the NBA for 19 seasons and is well aware that his days as a player are numbered.

“I’m in Year 19 and I’m not planning on doing another 19, so I’m not even halfway through my career.” I’m on the opposite side of the mountain. As a result, we’ll see where the game leads me. We’ll see where my body and intellect lead me. “I can play the game as long as my mind stays fresh and my body keeps with it,” James remarked.

It’s no secret that James spends a lot of money on staying in shape.

Despite that initiative, most people have noted that James has been getting hurt a lot lately and that his recovery takes a long time.

This is one of the reasons why the Lakers have had such a chaotic season.

The fact remains, though, that the club cannot rely only on James to carry the team on his broad shoulders–especially with other superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the roster.