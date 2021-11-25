NBA News: Lakers star persuades referee to eject hecklers from courtside for obscene gestures.

Following his one-game ban for a hit on Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is aware that he will continue to face criticism and jeers from fans.

When the 36-year-old returned to play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 24, he seemed prepared for such profanities and took an unexpected approach.

He was successful in identifying two supporters at courtside who were allegedly delivering unpleasant verbal barbs.

James dragged a game official and singled out two fans sitting courtside yelling profanities his way with about two minutes left in overtime against the Pacers.

It’s unclear exactly what the two supporters shouted to the four-time NBA champion, but it seemed to irritate him.

In Indiana, LeBron James is displeased with some supporters courtside pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E

Both played innocent on the video and tried to make it appear as if they were ignorant. However, the two can be seen exiting with a smile near the end of the video.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman who first pretended to be innocent took one final shot by making an expressive crying gesture.

When the game resumed, James used the incident as fuel to lead the Lakers to a 124-116 victory.

Los Angeles improved to a 10-10 win-loss record in the Western Conference after a deep three-pointer sealed the victory for his team.

James finished the night with 39 points, six assists, and five rebounds, making up for Anthony Davis’ absence due to a fever, as first reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

After the game, James addressed the situation, explaining that there was a vast difference between shouting for a team and making obscene gestures.

He didn’t go into specifics, but he did remark that there are some things that no fan should say to a player.

The four-time NBA MVP’s situation is unlikely to improve in the next games.

The Lakers will face the Pistons again on Sunday, November 28 at the Staples Center, after facing the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 26.