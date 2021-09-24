NBA News: Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Takes a Unique Approach To Redemption With Bodily Transformation.

LeBron James has been discreetly working on his body, which is one of the reasons he is still so effective on the floor.

However, it looks like the four-time NBA champion has taken a different approach for the next NBA season.

During the season, most NBA players aim to bulk up for the physicality of the game, but the four-time NBA MVP chose to slim down instead.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka provided the news to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Pelinka added, “He has a great degree of trust in his teammates and what this squad can accomplish.”

Given that he is approaching the age of 37, it would be a prudent decision, as a lighter physique could help him avoid catastrophic injuries.

Last season, James suffered a number of injuries, which may have alarmed the 17-time All-Star.

The Lakers have a great cast and are in a terrific position to win another NBA championship. However, this is based on the assumption that their present and new aging stars would remain healthy.

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Deandre Jordan have all joined the Lakers.

Aside from that, returning Lakers like Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, and Wayne Ellington will help the team win the crown.

However, while James may have opted to lose weight, Anthony Davis has not. On the other hand, the All-Star center has grown in size.

With the roughness of games at a minimum, “The Brow” needs to bulk up in order to resist the shoving and pushing that big guys are prone to.

When Lakers head coach Frank Vogel went on the LakeShow podcast, he highlighted Davis’ turnaround.

“Regarding two weeks ago, we had a time where he was training at home and we had a lot of conversations about our team’s concerns… And [Davis] walks in for a workout, the first time we’ve seen him in a long time, and his physique was intimidating. And we all just glanced at each other, as if to say, ‘This year, we’re going to be very fantastic.’ We’re going to be incredibly good this year, just looking at that kid right there,’ Vogel added.