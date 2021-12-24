NBA News: Lakers Coach Says Big Offseason Recruit Is Doing Too Much

Russell Westbrook is attempting to carry the Los Angeles Lakers, but his efforts have yielded mixed results.

According to assistant coach David Fizdale, the 2017 NBA MVP is simply trying too hard, which has been a major factor in his demise.

“I think the circumstances during the last few games, with so many individuals in and out, provoked in him the feeling that he had to save us,” Fizdale told ESPN.

The odds are stacked against the Lakers, particularly with Anthony Davis out for at least four weeks.

This has triggered a sense of urgency in Fizdale’s mind for the All-Star guard to amp up his game.

However, considering Westbrook has only been with the team for a year, the effort has been ineffective.

The 13 turnovers Westbrook has made in the Lakers’ last three games are proof of that.

“He was maybe moving too fast or trying to press when things weren’t there on some of his plays,” Fizdale said. “And, once again, these are issues that we [discussed].” We had a terrific time filming. We basically talked about connection things, and the guys are quite open and responsive.” As of this writing, the Lakers have a 16-16 win-loss record in the Western Conference.

They’ve dropped three straight games and are looking for a win to break their losing streak. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the San Antonio Spurs next.

There have been whispers that the Lakers may move Westbrook before the NBA trade deadline, which may happen this week.

Fizdale, on the other hand, sees it as a problem that can be remedied by making the required changes.

“How are we going to [get this right]?” Fizdale was the first to speak. “Instead of this play, what can we do inside our offensive fundamentals to help us get a terrific shot?” How can we leverage your ability to attract all of these players to ensure that we get a quality shot?”