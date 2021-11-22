NBA News: Lakers Center Kobe Bryant and Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy React To LeBron James’ Suspension.

Following a scuffle with Isaiah Stewart on Sunday, November 21, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was ejected for the second time in his NBA career.

While James is facing backlash from fans and pundits alike as a result of the incident, Anthony Davis has defended his Lakers teammate.

Davis stated, “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a filthy guy.” “As soon as he finished, he turned around and said, ‘My bad.'” When questioned about his opinion on the terrible on-court fight between James and Stewart, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey reiterated the same perspective.

“I don’t think James is a dirty player,” Casey remarked after the game. “But Stew sliced his eye.” “He felt like he’d been slapped across the brow with a cheap shot. I’m not sure he even realized who had hit him.” Replays of the incident revealed that on a free throw in the third quarter, James seemed to hurl an elbow at Stewart, knocking the Detroit big man to the ground.

As both Los Angeles and Detroit’s starting five began to converge near mid-court, James appeared to apologize, but Stewart was enraged.

It took a team effort from the Pistons’ officials and players to keep Stewart away from James and the rest of the Lakers’ bench.

As the scuffle appeared to come to a halt, Stewart broke free and sprinted toward the Lakers, but he was quickly stopped by teammates and coaches before being hauled off the court.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical foul for his role in the incident, which occurred with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Lakers trailing 78-66.

Stewart required eight stitches after the game, according to ESPN.

Unfortunately for the Pistons, they wasted a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, allowing the Lakers to win 121-116.

Following the incident, the NBA is expected to levy heavy sanctions, the most of which will be levied against Stewart for escalating the situation.

For his part, Lakers coach Frank Vogel believes the incident has the potential to alter the team’s momentum this season.

“It’s one of the things that, in my opinion, can affect your season’s momentum,” Vogel said.

The Lakers improved to 9-9 in the Western Conference with the win, while the Pistons fell to 4-12 in the Eastern Conference as a result of the loss.