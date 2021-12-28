NBA News: Kings Interim Coach Criticizes Team’s Grizzlies Performance

After the Sacramento Kings’ third straight loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, interim head coach Alvin Gentry could not hide his unhappiness with his team’s performance.

Gentry ripped on his squad following the 25-point thrashing during the post-game press conference.

“I can honestly say it’s the most disappointed I’ve been in 34 years in the NBA,” Gentry said after the 127-102 loss, according to ESPN.

He went on to say, “That act was really absurd. We didn’t compete, and we didn’t play hard. We didn’t protect the ball, and we didn’t protect the screen and roll. We deviated from the game plan. There is no sense of competition at all. They were simply playing with us. I’m completely dissatisfied, and everyone in this building should be as well.” The Kings were able to keep up with the Grizzlies’ explosive attack, even taking a one-point lead into halftime.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, recovered their footing in the third quarter and stepped on the throttle. They outscored the Kings 40-27 in the third quarter before putting the game away in the fourth quarter, scoring 38-25.

Desmond Bane, a sophomore guard, scorched the Kings for 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from three.

To complement Bane’s outstanding effort, Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and backup forward John Konchar combined for 29 points.

This season, Bane has averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal per game in 34 appearances, bolstering his bid for the league’s Most Improved Player title.

Tyrese Haliburton was the Kings’ top player once again, scoring 18 points and adding seven assists in 32 minutes of playing, capping a streak of four straight games with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

In his first game back after returning from the NBA’s health and safety standards, De’Aaron Fox scored 12 points in 30 minutes despite committing seven horrendous turnovers.

The Kings’ home record now stands at 7-10.

“I get the impression that teams come in here licking their chops.” It is our responsibility to safeguard our home court. We must address the little issues. There are no excuses. This team is extremely talented once we all get on the same page. Terence Davis, the Kings’ backup forward, remarked, “It’ll come along.”