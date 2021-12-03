NBA News: Kemba Walker’s Benching Doesn’t Surprise Former All-Star Guard.

Kemba Walker, a four-time All-Star, is expected to leave the New York Knicks, though no formal announcement has been made.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has demoted him to the bench and removed him from the starting lineup.

During an episode of the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast, retired NBA guard Gilbert Arenas stated that Walker “should have seen it coming.”

“You should have seen that coming, Kemba.” You’ve got Derrick Rose coming off the bench over there. Thibs is his name. He’s shown Thibs that he’s a true warrior. He is aware of Thibs’ preferred style of play. He’s already demonstrated what he’s capable of. “It’s safe to say he’s back,” Arenas said.

Initially, Walker was handed the starting nod. But, with nothing going for the Knicks, the difficult choice was made to employ Alec Burks.

Walker is now rumored to be on the verge of being traded. However, as previously reported on IBTimes, the Knicks have until December 15 to shop the two-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner due to a stipulation in his contract.

Walker, who signed a $17 million, two-year deal with the Knicks last August, has struggled to deliver for the team.

The All-Star guard has only averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 18 games, a long cry from his prior Boston Celtics averages.

Walker is in an unpleasant predicament, but according to Sherrod Blakely of Bleacher Report, there are still interested parties inquiring about his services.

The identities of these teams are currently unknown. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, have been connected to a possible trade.

It has been suggested that John Wall be traded for Walker, a move that would keep both players on the bench.