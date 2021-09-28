NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Explains Why He Re-Signed With The Los Angeles Clippers.

The reasons behind Kawhi Leonard’s choice to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers have now been disclosed.

Leonard has made it obvious in interviews since his choice that he wants to stay with the Clippers for a long time and that he is committed to winning championships with them.

“I’ve come to become a Clipper. “Unless something terrible happens, I’m not going to another team, but I’m here for the long haul,” Leonard stated.

“Winning was a significant part of it, you know what I mean? They want to win, and I want to win, too, but I’m at home. I feel at ease with the players on my team, and I just thought it was a nice circumstance at the time.”

Leonard’s decision to stay with the Clippers, as a highly competitive player, puts them in a perfect position to fight for titles as stars like LeBron James and Chris Paul near the end of their careers.

The Klaw, on the other hand, revealed that his contract renewal has a more personal touch to it: proximity to family.

“At first, obviously, I made my decision based on family, being closer to my family, being in the state of California,” the 30-year-old celebrity explained.

“Once I arrived here, I learned who worked here, who was in the front office, and just kind of built chemistry with the workers and individuals in the front office,” says the employee.

In a league full of players with loud, opinionated personalities, Leonard is the polar opposite, preferring to avoid engaging with the media in order to spend time with his closest friends and family.

Leonard is likely to miss a significant portion of the season as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered in last season’s playoffs.

He has not been given a specific date for when he will be able to return to the court, although reports claim it would be around the NBA All-Star break in 2022.

Last season, the Clippers came within six games of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time, but were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in six games.

After an offseason that saw upgrades in key places, Leonard feels this club has what it takes to compete during his tenure with them.