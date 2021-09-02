NBA News: Joel Embiid Responds To Reports Of A Feud With All-Star Teammate.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t happy with the speculations surrounding him and All-Star teammate Ben Simmons.

Embiid has chosen to take matters into his own hands and has determined that enough is enough by using Twitter.

The animosity between Embiid and Simmons had gotten to the point where the Sixers front staff “had to select” between the two players, according to NBA news aggregator NBA Central, who referenced Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports in a tweet.

Embiid retweeted and commented on the situation.

“Sources say, ‘Trust me, bro!’ Stop utilizing my name to promote other people’s agendas,” Embiid added.

“I enjoy and despise drama. Ben and I have a lot of fun together. Statistics aren’t deceiving. He’s a fantastic player, yet we all failed to complete the task. It’s entirely up to me. I hope everyone is here because we know we have what it takes to win.”

Later on, the Cameroonian would elaborate on his ideas on the subject.

Embiid tweeted, “From my own experience, [you guys]have no idea how much this media makes crap up for followers, and shame on you [the public]for believing them.”

He’d also bring up his own two-year experience with the harsh reception he received from the media and certain Sixers fans.

A Twitter user shared the video in question, in which Philadelphia supporters pulled him apart and demanded that he be traded away from the team.

This offseason, Simmons’ name has never been far from the rumor mill, with many observers blaming his refusal to shoot the ball for the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid vented his frustration with the team’s inability to finish the game and explained where they went wrong in the post-game presser.

Fans and critics alike, on the other hand, cherry-picked the interview and misinterpreted Simmons’ criticism as an indication of Embiid’s discontent.

While that may have been the truth at the time, Embiid went on to blame the entire team, including Simmons for missing an open shot, Matisse Thybulle for missing a free throw, the Sixers defense for surrendering a three-pointer, and himself for handing the ball over.

Simmons’ future with the Sixers is uncertain at best, as trade speculations continue to hound the two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, although the Golden State Warriors have been ruled out.