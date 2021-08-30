NBA News: How Will Warriors Star’s Parent’s Divorce Affect This Season?

Leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry has a lot on his mind.

He knows they can do better, and distractions are the last thing he needs.

The divorce of his parents, Dell and Sonya, is one item that is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Despite the fact that he is now 33 years old and has his own family, many people wonder if this terrible development would influence the two-time NBA MVP’s focus and performance.

Stephen and Dell are without a doubt one of the most well-known father-and-son teams in the NBA. However, if recent reports are taken into account, relationships may be strained.

This is in response to an MTO News article claiming that Stephen has a particular bond with his mother and that he intends to help Sonya. Ayesha, his wife, is in the same boat.

According to the source, “[Steph] has a special relationship with his mother, and as a result, he is supporting her.” “As a result of this, his relationship with his father has been tense. He’s disappointed that [Dell] would publicize their entire family’s business. He isn’t convinced by his mother’s accusations.”

Last June 14, Sonya filed for divorce from Dell. She claimed that the 57-year-old retired NBA player cheated on her during their marriage, stating that he had affairs with many women.

According to TMZ, she also stated that her family and friends were aware of the situation. The breakdown was announced two months after the divorce petition was filed.

But the problem didn’t end there. Dell would later claim that Sonya had also cheated on him with an ex-NFL player, according to court filings.

It will be interesting to see how things progress between the two in the future. Meanwhile, Stephen’s focus may be affected in some way by the psychological aspects of his divorce.