NBA News: ‘Gen-Z John Stockton’ Sets New Records, Disproves Scouting Reports

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been quietly working hard, and his achievements in the NBA’s 2021-22 season are beginning to be noticed.

In just 20 games, the 19-year-old Australian joined an exclusive group of players who have accumulated 100 assists and 100 rebounds.

According to Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder, he is the third player in NBA history to accomplish the accomplishment, following LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chris Paul, and Lonzo Ball are among the other famous NBA players on this list.

Surprisingly, when Giddey was picked sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, few people paid attention to him.

Ball handling, shot creation, outside shooting, on-ball defense, and athleticism were all identified as deficiencies in scouting reports.

Scouts appear to have disregarded his other qualities. Giddey’s performance in the NBL defies such predictions, averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 43 percent against grown men.

Giddey’s latest accomplishment comes only a few weeks after he made another NBA record by being the second-youngest player to score double figures in points, rebounds, and assists.

As I previously stated on IBTimes, it may only be a matter of time until Giddey steps it up a level and starts putting up triple-doubles in the coming years.

“Josh is one of those youngsters who, given three to four years, could be an All-Star candidate.” The only thing holding him back is the fact that OKC is a much smaller market. When Australian sports expert Mark Brandon weighed in on Giddey on the Sports For All PH podcast, he was cited as saying, “There aren’t really many superstars there, and most teams these days need more than one or two superstars to elevate and make the squad a household name.”

The stage is set for the NBL Rookie of the Year in 2021, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort among the other excellent young players.

He’s already been dubbed “Gen-Z John Stockton,” and things are just going to get better for him.