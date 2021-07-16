NBA News: Free-agent center for the Los Angeles Lakers teases a move to China as an alternative.

As he approaches free agency, Andre Drummond has no idea what his NBA future holds.

Although sticking with the Los Angeles Lakers is a possibility, he is anticipated to attract suitors.

Because the Lakers lack the financial means to offer him a hefty contract, the 6-foot-10 center’s chances of returning to the city are dependent on a number of circumstances.

Drummond may have hinted at a potential alternative if the Lakers or any other team do not catch his interest.

When Drummond spoke on the Pardon My Take podcast, he proposed “Shanghai, China.”

Viewers reacted with amusement to the response. There were even proposals that LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers go to China to join the All-Star center.

The 27-year-old was joking about when one of the commenters asked, “Oh, your career is going that bad?”

Drummond burst out laughing, especially when it was suggested he would join the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, only to be pursued by Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Drummond was having a light moment as he pondered what is ahead. Although it’s been alleged that he and the Lakers have a shared goal in keeping their working relationship together. The figures, on the other hand, do not add up.

Drummond previously stated that if Vogel had given him more playing time, he would have put up higher stats.

The critique, however, was later found to be a marketing gimmick for his NFT collection, which was released on July 9.

Despite the fact that Drummond and the panelists were joking about, social media users had a field day sharing their opinions.

Some said that if Drummond was serious about going to China, he should take James with him.

The NBA and James have been chastised for their ties to China.

According to a study, James was one of the most attacked people on Twitter, receiving 122,568 abusive tweets between June 2020 and June 2021. That’s 336 messages every day on average.