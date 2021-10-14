NBA News: Former No. 1 overall pick’s patience with the Suns may be wearing thin after failed contract extension talks.

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to repeat their NBA Finals run from last season, but the chances aren’t in their favor heading into the new season.

Deandre Ayton, who has yet to sign a max extension with the Suns, is the subject of this discussion.

In the most recent NBA Finals, Ayton was a significant player for the Suns. Although most people credit Devin Booker and Chris Paul for the team’s success in the postseason, the 23-year-old was one of the unsung heroes who contributed to the team’s success.

Unfortunately, that was not enough to persuade the Suns to give the 6-foot-11 forward a max contract. There is, however, still time.

According to NBC Sports, Phoenix has until Monday, October 18 to do so. If nothing happens this summer, the California native will be a restricted free agent.

The Suns, on the other hand, will have a say and will match any offer made to the former Arizona Wildcat.

According to multiple reports, Suns owner Robert Sarver is hesitant to offer Ayton a max contract.

Most people believe that Ayton hasn’t yet reached the elite level that would position him among the best players in the 2018 NBA Draft class.

Only four players from the 2018 NBA Draft Class have received a rookie max contract extension, according to journalist Henry Liao’s column on Our Daily News Online. Luka Doncic (Dallas, No. 3), Trae Young (Atlanta, No. 5), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City, No. 11), and Michael Porter Jr. are among others on the list (Denver, No. 14).

The top two picks (Ayton and Marvin Bagley III), as well as the fifth overall pick Jarvis Jackson Jr., have yet to receive rookie max contract offers.

When he spoke with Arizona Sports 98.7 Suns columnist Kellen Olson, Ayton expressed his dissatisfaction with the way things are going.

“I adore Phoenix, but I’m unhappy that we haven’t been able to reach an agreement,” he remarked. “We were two wins away from a title, and all I want is to be appreciated and truthful.” Be respected in the same way that my peers are recognized by their teams.”