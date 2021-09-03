NBA News: Former first-round pick returns from retirement and could rejoin the Nets soon.

LaMarcus Aldridge has been granted permission to return to the NBA, and a return to the Brooklyn Nets appears to be his best choice.

After retiring due to a health issue, the seven-time All-Star has received medical approval to return to the NBA.

After the Nets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers in April, Aldridge retired due to an abnormal heartbeat.

In 2006, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome was found in the former NBA top selection. He was able to play for 15 years despite his disability for some reason.

The Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, are the frontrunners to sign the 6-foot-11 guard.

This is welcome news for Aldridge, who has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with his retirement situation.

“Basketball is still one of my favorite sports. I still believe I have a lot to contribute. But, even today, I’m still trying to figure out who I am. It’s a shock when you’ve been doing something you love for a long time and then lose it all of a sudden,” Aldridge remarked in June.

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs in March 2021, Aldridge was picked up by the Nets. Three days later, he signed with Brooklyn.

In 35 games for the Nets, the second overall choice in the 2006 NBA Draft averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 blocks in 26 minutes of playing.

After being gone for nearly four months, questions regarding his fitness will be raised. Most are now waiting to see if the Nets would formally announce his return to Brooklyn now that he has been cleared.

At the same time, the arrival of LaMarcus Aldridge could drive DeAndre Jordan out the door even more. The organization is allegedly in talks with the All-Star center about a buyout.

However, there were allegations that the Nets were attempting to deal him along with an undisclosed future choice to other clubs.

Jordan will earn $19.7 million over the next two seasons, the same as he did with the Nets in 2019.

The Lakers have been considered as a possible destination. Jordan will most likely accept a veteran’s minimum if this happens.