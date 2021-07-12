NBA News: Exiting Lakers Bruiser Doesn’t Buy ‘Size Matters’ Excuse, Is Sore From Playoff Benching

Montrezl Harrell is more likely to join a new team this offseason, and the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will draw plenty of attention.

However, the 27-year-old is obviously unhappy with his recent tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harrell’s size was pointed out as the cause for his lack of playing time in the playoffs. But that was only a pretext for him to be benched when he responded to followers on social media, according to him.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @HisandHerLakers took a screenshot of it.

When the Lakers signed him in free agency last year, it was evident that he would be playing a much reduced role.

His duty was to give muscle, collect rebounds, and go for scrap points with LeBron James and Anthony Davis around.

His efficiency, on the other hand, could only be appreciated if he received more playing time. With a height of 6-foot-7, Harrell was clearly undersized.

In addition, he had to battle with Marc Gasol and subsequently Andre Drummond, a late buyout acquisition.

Head coach Frank Vogel went with Davis, Drummond, and Gasol up top because the Lakers needed height. This reduced Harrell’s postseason playing time, with him only getting about nine minutes per game and averaging only 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.

His dissatisfaction is understandable, given his earlier success with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he bucked the odds.

In two seasons with the Clippers, Harrell averaged 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game.

As the offseason approaches, it appears that Harrell would be better off joining a team that can make the most of his abilities.

He has a player option for the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, which pays him $9.7 million. However, the majority of people believe he is worth more.