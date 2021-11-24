NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Team Owner Never Considered Trading Latvian Center

Kristaps Porzingis is demonstrating his worth to the Dallas Mavericks.

He’s had a tough couple of years, primarily due to his inability to stay well. However, it appears that team owner Mark Cuban’s patience is finally paying off.

Despite not having their top guard Luka Doncic, the Mavs have a 9-7 win-loss record in the Eastern Conference.

Porzingis has long been chastised for failing to contribute, which is why his name has been linked to a number of trade speculations.

Despite the difficulties, Cuban stated that trading Porzingis was never an option for him.

“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t yet reached his full potential as a basketball player. You can see why we didn’t move him now,” Cuban said to NBA.com. “He’s a fantastic player.” He’s a kind guy. My interactions with him have always been excellent. So why would we do something like that?” Cuban also stated that he would not be surprised if Doncic’s name became the focus of NBA trade rumors in the near future.

The 22-year-old guard has been excellent, but his absence will undoubtedly be noted by detractors.

The key for Porzingis is to stay healthy. He’s spent the last four years striving to get in shape, and it appears that all of his sacrifices are finally paying off.

“I’m in terrific shape,” Porzingis said. “For the first time in a long time, my body feels great.” Porzingis has been a valuable player for the Mavericks, but his chemistry with Doncic has been a mystery.

With the Slovenian guard out by a knee injury, it’s up to the All-Star center to step up and relieve some of the pressure on Doncic.

Porzingis appears to be doing just that for the Mavericks, putting up massive statistics.

According to Basketball-Reference, the No. 4 overall choice in the 2015 NBA Draft has averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 29.5 minutes of action in 11 games.

Despite Porzingis’ contributions, the Mavericks have only managed a 4-4 record in their last eight games.

According to CBS Sports, Dallas has been better with him off the court, particularly on defense.

Apart from attempting to blend in with Doncic, Porzingis will need to improve his defense and utilize his 7-foot-3 frame.