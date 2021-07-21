NBA News: Bucks’ chances of going back-to-back are contingent on a wild offseason.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA season title in 2020-21 after defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night.

It was the franchise’s first championship since sweeping the Baltimore Bullets in 1971. Oscar Robertson and Lew Alcindor, who eventually became known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, were on the bench for the team.

In the year 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the star of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. With 50 points, he joined an exclusive group of athletes who have scored 50 or more.

Elgin Baylor (61), Michael Jordan (55), Rick Barry, Jerry West (53), LeBron James (51) and Bob Pettit were among others on the list (50).

Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP in 2021 as a result of his performance. Following a press conference exit, rumors got out that the “Greek Freak” may be disguising an injury, thus it was a fitting cap for him.

However, none of this was evident in Game 6. In 42 minutes of action, he scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked five shots.

The two-time NBA MVP sinking 17-of-19 free throws is possibly the most eye-catching statistic of all, since he isn’t known for his free throw shooting prowess.

Looking ahead, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Bucks attempted to win back-to-back NBA championships.

However, the likelihood of that happening is unknown, and it may be contingent on what happens over the offseason.

Before the Bucks won the NBA title, Dan Barto, an associate director at IMG Academy, offered his thoughts on what to anticipate this offseason.

Last July 16, Barto discussed his thoughts on the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Filipino writers Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung.

“From the draft till free agency, I predict pure mayhem and craziness. I believe we will witness the most sought trades in NBA history, with the majority of players threatening to sit out, those who are disgruntled, and those who are willing to walk away from contracts due to the current condition of affairs,” he remarked.

Aside from the movements, it’s worth noting that several teams that were heavily favored but ultimately failed due to significant player injuries have had plenty of time to heal.

It will be a brand-new season, with many clubs hoping to rebound from a poor 2020-21 campaign.

“Look at these franchises that are being sold and the new owners that are coming in. And many of the new owners are completely insane. So it’ll be a riot,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.