NBA News: Booker Will Grow Up After Finals Loss; Suns Might Add Guard’s “Friends” – Report

The Phoenix Suns were unable to capture the NBA championship after losing in game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Devin Booker was one of the players who was noticeably saddened by the setback.

“This isn’t a sensation you want to have. Following their loss against Euro Hoops, Booker was quoted as stating, “I haven’t felt a pain like this in my life.” “That’s what I say when I know we have a foundation and a base, just championship basketball at all times,” he says.

Booker’s performance and remark drew praise from bestselling novelist Roland Lazenby, who told Filipino journalist Brian Yalung that the two-time All-Star will require the correct support if the Suns are to at least reach the NBA Finals again.

“Devin Booker is a young man who has been deeply disillusioned. He does, however, have a lot of personality. It will be determined by his future teammates. He’s surrounded by good players and a fantastic coach. In an exclusive interview with Yalung, Lazenby, who has covered NBA legends such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, stated, “We’ll see.”

Regardless, IMG Academy director Daniel J. Barto believes Booker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future. However, in order for him to lead the Suns, the team would need to add additional high-caliber players. Barto said that the Suns may bring in some of Booker’s “friends” without naming them.

“Devin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He moves into the same position as [Giannis Antetokounmpo] as he gains muscle. In a separate exclusive interview with the Filipino writer, the IMG associate director remarked, “Plus, the Suns will bring in a couple of his pals!”

It’s unclear who Barto was referring to when he said “friends.” The Suns may also be seeking to cash in and bring in some fresh talent this summer, but no names have been mentioned so far.

Regardless, Booker recognizes that they already have a solid foundation and that the correct parts will be required to complete the puzzle. For him and the Suns, the loss was a learning lesson, and the only logical thing to do now is to go forward.

“We have a basis, a base from which we can learn, an experience from which we can grow. But there are no moral winners in our locker room,” Booker was quoted as saying after game 6 by Yahoo Sports.

"Championship basketball, and nothing less," he continued, referring to the expectations of Phoenix coach Monty Williams.