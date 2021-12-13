NBA News: Blazers Guard Says Trade Rumors Are Uncontrollable Noise.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum has been suspended after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

However, this was not the only issue that plagued the 2016 NBA Most Improved Player in the spotlight, as he was linked to a possible trade situation involving Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons.

This was sparked by colleague Damian Lillard’s desire to play alongside the 25-year-old Australian guard.

As soon as the possibility of a McCollum-for-Simmons swap arose, it was quickly dashed. This was further fueled by the Blazers’ injury report on Tuesday, December 7, which revealed that the 6-foot-3 guard will be out indefinitely due to a pneumothorax, according to NBA.com.

The trade conversation has slowed since then. McCollum is now concentrating on improving, but the speculation about a prospective transfer is unlikely to die down.

According to Tania Ganguli of the New York Times, the 2013 NBA Draft’s 10th overall choice understands that these distractions are beyond his control.

“Any of the noise that occurs with playing this game is beyond my control.” I can assure you that as a basketball player, you will be involved in rumors at some point, regardless of their severity, because you participate in a sport. The tale is mostly dictated by the media. “Both success and failure have a part,” McCollum said.

The Sixers have previously stated that a deal centered on McCollum is not appealing to them. According to Kyle Nuebeck of The PhillyVoice, the franchise has its sights set on a bigger fish.

With that in mind, if Portland is serious about obtaining the 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year, they’ll have to find another method to make it happen.

But, with their current skill pool falling far short of the Sixers’ expectations, any chance of that happening has faded.

Portland has dropped five games in a row and has an 11-16 win-loss record in the Western Conference.

Chauncey Billups, the Blazers’ first-year head coach, must find a way to get the team back on track. However, without McCollum and Lillard, attaining that goal will be difficult.