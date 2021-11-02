NBA News: Australians are dissatisfied with the way a disgruntled 76ers star is handling his career, according to a pundit.

The ire of fans is growing as Ben Simmons continues to sit out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ironically, it appears that his Australian supporters have had a change of heart about Simmons.

Mark Brandon, an Australian sports commentator, brought it up on the Sports For All PH podcast.

Brandon stated that part of it is due to the fact that he passed up the opportunity to play for the Australian national team.

“I lost respect for him when he continued to withdraw from the Australian [national]team. So, in the World Cup, I believe it was in 2019, we finished fourth. I’m not sure if the United States sent their best team. Brandon commented, “He was in excellent form, and I believe we could have won it.”

“He also withdrew from the Olympics. The issue is that it was his team due to injury rather than money. In whatever we do as Australians, we always cheer for the underdogs. Money is always second to us. But I completely understand. It’s his livelihood and his work.” The situation with Simmons in the NBA does not appear to be improving.

On Monday, November 1, during the Sixers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center, supporters chanted “We want Lillard” as Damian Lillard shot a pair of free throws in the first quarter.

It’s no secret that the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year wants out, and he’ll sit out until he gets it. It may, however, take some time.

Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ team president, made it obvious when he requested a top-tier cager who could accomplish something close to or better than Simmons.