NBA News: At the premiere of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ LeBron James meets YouTube impersonator RDCWorld1.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in six games en route to a finals appearance, where they presently lead the Milwaukee Bucks 2-1.

Despite not competing for a championship, James’ career will benefit from the prolonged offseason, as he battled a high-ankle sprain for much of the season.

As he approaches the 17-time All-Star forward, it appears like Father Time is poised to break his own record.

However, spending quality time with family and friends–as well as potentially seeing a movie–is an important component of relaxing during the offseason.

James and his family were in attendance for the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” in which he co-stars with several of his NBA and WNBA counterparts.

Chris Bosh, a former Miami Heat teammate, was also in attendance at Regal LA Live, and the two were seen conversing and exuding their friendship despite their breakup following the 2014 NBA Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

An unexpected encounter between James and one of YouTube’s biggest creators, on the other hand, grabbed center stage.

RDCWorld1’s Mark Phillips was also in attendance, and he finally got to meet the Lakers player, who told him right away that he watches their videos.

RDCWorld1’s prior sketch, “The King,” featured his exaggerated reaction to the news that James Harden had been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

The RDCWorld1 crew has been making waves on the internet with videos ranging from slice-of-life skits to anime skits to hip-hop, with Phillips becoming even more famous for his now-iconic “Jermaine… Cole” line, and basketball, which features James, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, and a slew of other NBA stars.

RDCWorld1 stands for “Real Dreams Change the World,” and Phillips’ dreams are undoubtedly coming true one day at a time now that he has finally met the Lakers star.

J. Cole was also recently introduced to the group.

James has previously stated that he intends to stay in Los Angeles until he retires, and based on the early reviews for his latest film, that appears to be the case for him and his family.