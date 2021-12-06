NBA News: An injured Timberwolves All-Star could play against the Hawks.

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping that All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns will be able to play in their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Towns practiced with the team on Sunday, December 5, according to Jon Krawcynzki of The Athletic, and could return to the court on December 6th, according to CBS Sports.

After suffering a heavy fall in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, December 1 after dunking the ball, x-rays on Towns’ lower back revealed no structural injury, according to renowned NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Due to the injury, Towns missed the Timberwolves’ next game, a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, December 3, but it now appears that he will play against the Hawks.

Fortunately for Minnesota fans, Towns will have gotten five days of rest by then, and the Timberwolves will need him to hammer inside against Clint Capela and John Collins, the Hawks’ big men.

Towns and his superb supporting cast of D’Angelo Russell and 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year runner-up Anthony Edwards have the Timberwolves right in the heart of things in the Western Conference’s play-in standings.

The Wolves’ big three have provided for the majority of the team’s offense, combining for 65 points, 19.2 rebounds, and 13.1 assists, placing them in ninth place with 11 wins and 12 losses.

The Timberwolves are ranked 13th in efficiency differential with a plus-1.6, according to the subscription-based data website Cleaning the Glass, which basically measures how well the club is playing on both sides of the ball.

They may rank 20th in points per 100 possessions (107.6), but they more than make up for it with a strong defensive effort, allowing only 106 points per 100 possessions, which is impressive for a team that many have written off as a postseason contender.

With the Hawks putting up 113.6 points per 100 possessions but allowing 111.1, the Wolves should take advantage of their defense’s shortcomings and go all out to win.

In the event that Towns is unable to play, backup center Naz Reid will take his place.

Towns has been a fairly durable player for the Timberwolves throughout the course of his seven-year career, but the cracks began to appear during the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.