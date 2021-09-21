NBA News: An ex-Pacers guard may rue the day he passed up the chance to join the Lakers in 2019.

Darren Collison is a well-known NBA player, and many people were surprised when he announced his retirement in 2019.

When news got out that Collison was considering coming out of retirement, he was one of the few names associated to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Collison was a player capable of bending angled contracts worth around $10 million before announcing his retirement.

He is now trying to return, but is only likely to receive a small percentage of that sum.

Collison prefers to join the Lakers, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. When Mike James and Isaiah Thomas were all sorted out, he had a solid chance of getting a spot.

All of that changed when Rajon Rondo returned to the Lakers’ fold.

Collison may find himself on the bench more often now that the Lakers have Rondo, Russell Westbrook, and Kendrick Nunn.

His abilities and experience are noteworthy. But, given how long he’s been out of play, it’ll be intriguing to see if he can reclaim his old form.

Collison has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in his NBA career, but these are stats he may not be able to maintain.

He last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018-19, averaging 11.2 points, 6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

A training camp invite or a non-guaranteed contract are the best he can hope for. For the time being, if Collison is serious about returning to the NBA, that is all he can hope for.