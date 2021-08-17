NBA News: An ex-Miami Heat guard is hoping to rebound and win a championship with the Lakers.

Kendrick Nunn is one of the few young players expected to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 26-year-old guard knows he is in a fantastic position to step up and solve the franchise’s offensive needs after playing against his current squad in the 2019-20 NBA Finals.

After a strong showing in the 2019-20 season, everything went sideways for the Chicago native. His performance with the Miami Heat last NBA season demonstrates this.

After averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in his debut season with the Heat, the undrafted 2018 NBA Draft pick only averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season.

Clearly, the numbers do not indicate a significant drop. Last season, though, when the Heat decided to bench him, it was an indication that he needed to find a new team.

The Lakers were that team, despite the fact that he had to take a significant wage reduction.

Regardless, Nunn is well aware that he is in a strong position to lead a championship-caliber team to victory in the NBA.

He agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million, according to reports. According to rumors, the second year is a player choice.

Nunn is well aware that he is one of the Lakers’ unusual young acquisitions for scoring and longevity.

His stock will surely rise if he succeeds in blending in and delivering.

Nunn appears to be aware of the Lakers’ expectations of him.

For the time being, he is content to be a member of the club, knowing that despite the Lakers’ older lineup, he has a good chance of winning an NBA championship.

“I wanted to be in that situation again, and I also wanted to help and learn from my teammates. I looked at the roster and I’m one of the younger guys, so I’m going to be a sponge to a lot of these guys in the locker room and just keep growing and developing my game,” Nunn explained.