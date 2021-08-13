NBA News: An ex-Laker may be named to the All-Star team, but the title may have to wait.

There are reasons to be optimistic about Montrezl Harrell’s ability to excel with his new NBA squad.

Although he will have to battle for playing time with Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma in the frontcourt, he is anticipated to have a better season than last.

The 27-year-old forward had high expectations after winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year title for the 2019-20 season.

However, with little playing time and at times being benched, Harrell did not have a chance to play a key role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020-21 NBA season.

With the Wizards, he should get greater playing time and contribute to the team’s enthusiasm. It’s what the 6-foot-7 hulk has always been renowned for.

As a result of this, Harrell may be able to realize two of his purported latent talents in the upcoming NBA wars.

“In this league, I haven’t been an All-Star since I’ve been here. As a result, I believe I possess a wealth of untapped abilities. I’ve never been to the NBA Finals or won a title. When speaking with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Harrell said, “There are a lot of things I haven’t done as a player, so there’s a lot of untapped [potential]that I feel like I can reach.”

These are the kinds of things that should inspire a North Carolina native. But, for the time being, being named an All-Star appears to be a realistic goal.

The Wizards have a talented team, but it pales in comparison to other championship contenders.

The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets are Washington’s primary priority in the Eastern Conference.

For the upcoming NBA season, Harrell will earn $9.7 million before becoming an unrestricted free agency next offseason.

There’s a chance the Wizards will try to keep him based on his performance. Other teams, on the other hand, may try to entice him with a higher offer.

If Harrell achieves All-Star status, his value will skyrocket. It may serve as motivation for him, but achieving that ambition may be contingent on him winning the NBA title.

Regardless, Harrell has every incentive to rebound back this season with a fury and reignite that same flame that was snuffed out with the Lakers.