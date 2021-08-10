NBA News: An ex-Heat star is expected to move soon, and the Raptors have chosen to play hardball.

Goran Dragic’s NBA career is coming to an end.

He was recently acquired in the Kyle Lowry trade, but the 35-year-old appears to be open to playing for the Toronto Raptors this season.

On Monday, a video clip of Dragic went viral on social media, causing quite a commotion. According to reports, the Slovenian guard stated that Toronto was not his chosen destination and that he had larger objectives.

While it appeared like the All-Star guard was sending a strong message, portions of the interview were missing.

Dragic told Michael Grance of Sportsnet.ca, “I was in the midst of the city and the journalists were there and I was questioned about Toronto and it was basically taken out of context.” “I told them I had spent seven years in Miami and that that would be my ideal destination because my family and everything is there, not Toronto.”

Dragic is set to earn $19.5 million in the upcoming NBA season, which is the final one of his current deal.

The Dallas Mavericks were rumored to be interested in him when they were seeking for a point guard to pair with Luka Doncic.

However, the Raptors will have a difficult time offloading that massive contract. With the team’s younger nucleus of Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam, he isn’t considered as a natural fit for Toronto.

Dragic may have to make a significant financial sacrifice if he wants to leave the Raptors. A buyout would be an option if no other transaction could be made.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are unlikely to swallow the $19.44 million. Dragic may be compelled to give up a significant portion of his salary in order to play for another NBA team.

Dragic may be taking a risk if he pursues this path. It could come down to the Slovenian getting paid significantly less to play for his preferred team.