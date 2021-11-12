NBA News: Agent of a disgruntled star claims the Sixers’ actions are contributing to his mental health problems.

Ben Simmons’ manager, Rich Paul, stated that the Philadelphia 76ers’ method to dealing with his client’s difficulty is not helping to fix the problem.

Simmons’ handler claims that the team’s approach to resolving the situation is exacerbating the 25-year-old cager’s mental health issues.

Paul made the remarks during an interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“I genuinely believe the fines, the targeting, and the unwanted spotlight that has shone on the situation – that was completely needless and has exacerbated Ben’s mental health difficulties,” the agent said. “Help Ben or come out and tell him he’s lying.” “Do you know which one it is?” The Sixers, as well as several sports commentators, are said to be skeptical of Simmons’ camp’s claim that mental health difficulties are the reason for his continued defiance.

It will be remembered that the former first-round pick initially refused to sign with the Sixers because he wanted to be traded to another team. On October 11, however, he stunned many when he unexpectedly showed up at the arena.

The general consensus is that Simmons returned after Philadelphia began withholding the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year’s compensation.

However, it was evident from images and reviews that the Australian was physically present but had little to no interest in engaging in the workouts.

Mental health is taken seriously, and there have been suggestions that it was all a ruse. That is not the case, however, in Paul’s opinion.

“As an agent, I am aware of my contractual responsibilities and hold myself accountable in this industry.” “However, in today’s environment, we can no longer turn a blind eye if someone is telling you something,” Paul remarked.

The Sixers offered to assist Simmons with his health difficulties by referring him to a medical consultant, but the franchise star decided to seek his own professional care.

A fresh issue arose when a source close to Simmons indicated that his camp will only offer updates on his development to the organization once he is comfortable doing so, according to ESPN.

However, according to an ESPN report from last Tuesday, November 9, Simmons has changed his mind and agreed to meet with the Sixers’ preferred mental health specialist.