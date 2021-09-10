NBA News: After being invited to the Blazers’ training camp, an ex-Clipper will have his work cut out for him.

The Portland Trail Blazers are aware that they need to beef up their frontcourt, and a seasoned veteran could be the answer.

Patrick Patterson could play for the Blazers in the 2021-22 NBA season if he lives up to expectations.

The 11-year veteran was invited to join the Blazers’ training camp, according to sources quoted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s important to realize that this is only a training camp deal. As a result, Patterson’s status as an official Trail Blazer remains uncertain. Everything hinges on how he performs.

Patterson played for the Los Angeles Clippers for the previous two NBA seasons. In 14 minutes of action, he had five points and 2.3 rebounds.

Patterson’s job is more of a relief, therefore the numbers may not be significant. He has a decent three-point shot to go along with his toughness on defense.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old Washington native has a career percentage of 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Patterson had his greatest season of his career while playing for the Houston Rockets in 2012-13. In 47 games, he averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while playing 25.9 minutes.

However, his popularity has dwindled since then.

On paper, his numbers aren’t very outstanding, but it’s evident that he’s being given an opportunity to contribute toughness to Portland’s squad.

His on-court expertise might be crucial, especially for a club that is badly lacking in experienced leadership.

It’s unclear whether his 11 years in the NBA will be enough to earn him a spot on the Trail Blazers’ roster. It all comes down to whether or not head coach Chauncey Billups thinks he’s a good match.

Patterson will also face some stiff competition. Other veterans are also being considered in Portland.

Other players being considered include Michael Beasley, Isaac Hartenstein, and James Ennis. This suggests that the Trail Blazers training camp will be interesting to watch as these veterans compete for a position on the team.

Ennis has been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers among those mentioned. The 31-year-old former Orlando Magic player was mentioned in a recent piece as a candidate for the club’s open roster space.