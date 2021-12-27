NBA News: After a triple-double in the Lakers’ loss, Van Gundy seemed to take a shot at Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook is notorious for going all out in games and putting up triple-doubles as often as he can, despite the fact that it hasn’t translated into wins for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far.

After Westbrook’s dismal triple-double Saturday, when the Lakers lost 122-115 to the Brooklyn Nets for their fifth straight loss, two-time All-Star head coach Stan Van Gundy appeared to take a shot at him.

In 37 minutes on Saturday, Westbrook had 13 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal. He shot only 4-of-20 from the field, committing three turnovers and committing five fouls.

A triple-double, in Van Gundy’s opinion, does not always imply that a player has performed well.

“Achieving a ‘triple-double’ in the NBA does not guarantee a player performed well,” the 62-year-old expert tweeted on Saturday.

This comes after veteran NBA player Kendrick Perkins challenged the All-Star guard to reduce his turnovers to help the club win games on ESPN’s “First Take” in November.

While there’s no doubt that the nine-time All-Star can help in a variety of ways, this is an issue that needs to be addressed. Westbrook has averaging 4.6 turnovers per game since joining the purple and gold this season. According to Basketball-Reference, he has a lifetime average of 4.1 turnovers per game.

Despite the fact that Westbrook is a previous MVP, there has been talk that the Lakers may end the Westbrook experiment. However, unless he proves to be a good fit and helps the Lakers regain their dominance, he might be dealt before the NBA trade deadline in February.

Despite his co-problems, star’s LeBron James, who scored 39 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out nine assists on Saturday, continues to defend the 33-year-old guard.

Following the Lakers’ loss against the Nets, James told reporters, “[Westbrook] gave us additional possessions, he gave us a lot of looks around the basket, which I know he can’t take [failing to convert]as well.” “But, in terms of effort, I have no objections to a player who works hard and leaves it everything on the field. It’s a win-or-go-home league.” The Lakers will face the Houston Rockets next, a team with which the 6-foot-3 guard spent the 2020-21 season. Westbrook’s fans are expecting him to play better and make fewer mistakes. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.