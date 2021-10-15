NBA News: A Ten-Time All-Star Shares His Thoughts On The Lakers’ Team Chemistry Development.

Carmelo Anthony feels that as the season develops, the new-look Los Angeles Lakers will be able to put things together.

On Wednesday, October 13, after their practice session, the Lakers’ newest member talked with the media and expressed his opinions on the situation.

“I think we had some fantastic moments when we [LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis] were all on the floor together.” “We don’t expect it to happen overnight,” Anthony added, “but yesterday was one of those instances where, yeah, we see that, it looks good, it feels good, and we feel okay.”

“I think we’ll find it out a lot faster than people think, but that’s on us, that’s something we take on as a challenge, and that’s something we know.” That is definitely something we discuss.” When the Lakers made the deal for Russell Westbrook, many questioned the front office’s choice to trade away the majority of their bench depth for a guard who isn’t great from three.

As the Lakers added more veterans to their squad, things began to fall into place.

Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, and Rajon Rondo were among the Lakers’ summer acquisitions as they look to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a 17-year tie with bitter rivals the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers are well aware of the uphill struggle they face this season, with the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, and a resurgent Phoenix Suns all vying for a playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Westbrook already promised Anthony Davis that he would continue to push him to be his best this season, as he will be a key part of the team’s title drive.

To help relieve worries about an all-veteran core, the Lakers recruited Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk, both of whom are expected to play significant minutes as the season progresses.

The Lakers will face a difficult start to their title defense when they host the Golden State Warriors on October 20 and the Phoenix Suns three days later.