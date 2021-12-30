NBA News: A Redemption Run For A Spanish Guard Comes To An Unfortunate End.

Until recently, Ricky Rubio appeared to have found a new home with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 31-year-old Spanish guard’s 2021-22 NBA season was cut short after he tore the ACL in his left knee, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday, December 29.

Rubio had an MRI on his knee at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, and the results were negative.

The 6-foot-2 guard was hurt in a 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

It’s also worth noting that Rubio damaged the same knee in his debut season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012.

It’s a major setback for the Cavs, who have surprised many with their performance this NBA season.

Rubio was a big reason why Cleveland was able to win 20 games after finishing with a dismal 22-50 win-loss record in the 2020-21 season.

Rubio has appeared in 34 games, eight of which he started, according to Basketball-Reference.

In 28.5 minutes of action, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

There were rumors circulating a week ago that Rubio will be given a multi-year contract extension to keep him in Cleveland.

According to Chris Fedor of the Hoops Hype podcast, this was due to his current NBA season performance, which demonstrated that he could still play at a high level.

Following Collin Sexton’s injury, Rubio stepped up to the plate.

The 22-year-old guard suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, necessitating surgery, and the Spanish guard was called in to fill the vacuum.

The Cavs are currently ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference rankings with a 20-14 record, thanks to the change of guard.

However, with yet another major player out, it will be interesting to see what the Cavs’ future holds.

Cleveland’s best option right now is to look for players in free agency to fill the vacancy on their roster.

The addition of Malik Newman is their most recent deal.

According to NBA.com, the 24-year-old guard was signed to a 10-day contract using the league’s hardship exception to ensure the Cavs have able bodies available to play in games.

Newman played in 13 games for the Cleveland Charge in the G League, averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 27.3 minutes.

His only previous NBA appearance came with the Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season, when he appeared in one game.