NBA News: A Nets guard is expected to be Australia’s next best basketball player.

Patty Mills has been a bright spot for the Brooklyn Nets, as evidenced by his becoming the first player in NBA history to go 10-for-10 from three-point range in the first two games of a season.

Mills shot 7-of-7 from outside the arc against the Milwaukee Bucks, then 3-of-3 against the Philadelphia 76ers the next night, according to NBA Australia.

Mills is currently favored to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, according to sports betting experts.

Mills was initially thought to be a backup for Kyrie Irving.

However, with the 29-year-old star sidelined due to his anti-vaccine attitude, the Australian defender is getting a chance to shine.

So far, it’s paid off for Nets coach Steven Nash, with Mills establishing himself as a beloved member of the Nets fan base.

Mills’ flexibility and capacity to adjust, according to sports analyst Mark Brandon of Screen Sports, helped him get to where he is now.

“He knows what he’s doing. He isn’t attempting to pass himself off as someone he isn’t. He’s there, the 6th or 7th man, and he’s changed his strategy. Brandon claimed on the Sports For All PH podcast that he will go down in history as one of Australia’s best athletes. Mills, who is 33 years old, explained why he decided to join the Nets. His response was unsurprising, as it echoed Brandon’s words.

But, most importantly, it’s all about becoming a part of a puzzle that helps Brooklyn win an NBA championship.

“It’s something I’m particularly interested in.” It’s as though any opportunity to learn, develop, and grow is something I look forward to. So that’ll be the case when it comes to putting the puzzle together. When Mills spoke to the media last month, he said, “Working out what fits and being able to bring the parts together.”