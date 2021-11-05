NBA News: A Lakers star’s latest injury could jeopardize the team’s title hopes unless an ex-MVP steps up.

Due to an abdominal strain, LeBron James will be out for the Los Angeles Lakers for another couple of weeks.

The team’s chances of winning the NBA title would be severely harmed, but Russell Westbrook can compensate for the void.

The four-time NBA champion apparently sustained the injury in Tuesday’s victory over the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.

Although the injury to James has not been confirmed, it is believed to have occurred in the fourth quarter.

On the other end of the court, James was attempting to draw a charge from Rockets rookie Jalen Green. A sequence before he was seen in the tunnel on his way to the dugout may be seen in the video below.

Before heading to the tunnel, LeBron took the following charge:

pic.twitter.com/pjUslY0V9z

The Lakers are not taking any chances and will not risk James’ injury worsening.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James is expected to miss at least one week due to the Lakers’ caution.

All eyes will be on Westbrook now that James is out. In the absence of the 36-year-old great, the former NBA MVP is seen as the best option.

Westbrook has previously demonstrated this, most notably with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As a result, head coach Frank Vogel will lean on the nine-time All-Star to team up with Anthony Davis and anybody else the Lakers have healthy.

After battling with the Lakers for the first eight games, Westbrook is slowly getting back into the swing of things.

According to Basketball-Reference, he averages 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.

Westbrook, like James and Davis, wants to get back to his old form and do what he does best.

When Westbrook was having trouble, both of them advised him not to be too hard on himself and to just play his game.

“All we want is for him to be himself. Be assertive. Assume the role of Russell Westbrook. In October, Davis told Westbrook, “Be the reason we traded for you, and if he achieves that, everyone else will figure out how to play around him.”

The good news for the Lakers is that these injuries are occurring now, rather than during the playoffs, in the 2021-22 season.

However, it remains to be seen whether James and the other injured Lakers players will be able to hold up in the postseason.