NBA News: A Knicks franchise player is encouraged to put in more effort and improve on his Larry Bird feat.

Even if critics believe he has improved by leaps and bounds, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks understands that there is no way to move up.

That will not, however, deter the 26-year-old from continuing to improve his game.

Despite the fact that the Knicks did not advance far in the NBA playoffs last season, it was a better showing than in previous years.

In Randle’s opinion, the 2020-21 season went off without a hitch.

“It was a combination of two things. One, it was inspiring to see that hard work pays off, but it also ended brilliantly, in a sense, because it inspired me to want more, to push myself even harder, and that’s exactly what I did,” Randle stated in an interview with Uproxx.

Randle recognizes that further effort is required following the breakthrough. Following his improved shooting, the 2014 NBA Draft’s seventh overall pick suggests that he is working on even more improvements, which fans will only see once the 2021-22 season begins.

“In the offseason, you always have something to look forward to. Regardless, my goal is to be in fantastic shape when I get at camp,” Randle remarked. “Obviously, I’m not going to tell you the secrets, [laughs], but I’ll show you.” But, in the end, I believe I’ll be a much better player, and our squad will undoubtedly be a lot better.”

Randle’s improved shooting was noticeable, as evidenced by his success in the 2020-21 season.

Also, not everyone may have noticed that he accomplished something that only Larry Bird, a retired NBA player and Boston Celtics great, has done.

According to Henry Liao of Sports Bytes PH, Randle and Bird are the only players in NBA history to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists each game.

Apart from that, Randle and Bird are the only players to have a.400 or better three-point field goal percentage in the same season.

In 71 games, the University of Kentucky product averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6 assists. With the Knicks, he also shot.411 (160-for-338) from beyond the arc.

Given his growth, it’ll be exciting to see what else Randle can show in the upcoming NBA season.

Regardless, it appears that he is progressing in the NBA after a rocky start with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014.