NBA News: A Golden State Warriors player reveals his thoughts on facing the ferocious Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry shared his thoughts on meeting the reigning Western Conference champions as the Golden State Warriors prepare for an epic confrontation with a scorching hot Phoenix Suns club.

Curry had a lot to say about the Suns after the Warriors’ 15-point thrashing of the Los Angeles Clippers this past Sunday, November 28.

“It’s a good barometer against a squad that’s won, what, 16, 15 games?” Whatever the case may be. “It’s going to be a big test for us, and hopefully we’re ready for it,” Curry said. “Who was in the Finals last year, and they have confidence in who they are, and they have an identity of how to win games, so it’s going to be a good test for us, and hopefully we’re ready for it.”

Both the Warriors and the Suns have had a strong start to the season, with the former returning to the top of the Western Conference and the latter going on a 16-game winning run after starting the season with only one victory and three losses.

The Suns have defeated teams that many had written off, including the New York Knicks on November 26 and the Brooklyn Nets the next day.

The final score against the Nets does not reflect the Suns’ dominance in that game, which saw them extend their advantage to 20 points before the fourth quarter.

With 39 points, Kevin Durant led the Nets, while James Harden had a triple-double but was booed by the crowd for his seven turnovers.

Devin Booker, a two-time All-Star, answered to Durant’s effort with 30 points in 32 minutes, backed up by Chris Paul’s 22 points to keep the streak alive.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning run and have a record of 18 victories and two losses.

Many stated early in the season that their record reflected the relative weakness of the opponents they faced, yet they narrowly beat the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies a week later.

Curry and the Warriors put their skeptics to rest on November 12 as they blew out the surging Chicago Bulls, with the first-ever unanimous MVP dropping 40 points on their heads.

Curry leads the league in points and free throw shooting percentage with 28.6 per game and 94.2 percent from the line through 19 games.

Curry's MVP-like numbers can be credited with the Warriors' turnaround.