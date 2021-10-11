NBA News: A Former Laker Shares Why They Can Win The Championship.

Despite having a veteran-laden roster, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship, according to a former Laker.

Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace, took to Twitter to explain why the Lakers had a chance to win the championship this season.

“The [Los Angeles] Lakers are the league’s oldest team, but they’re not very old. They’re not all, like, 39 or 40 years old. They’re on the verge of becoming elderly. As a result, they’re in a unique situation,” stated the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

“We won a championship when we were 29, 30.” When [Michael] Jordan won his last championship, he was probably around 34 years old. With that stated, you have a number of Hall of Famers that are towards the end of their careers. They’ve got the intelligence, and they’ve got the athletic prowess.” Artest’s arguments are valid, as age isn’t the be-all and end-all when it comes to winning a championship in the NBA.

The Lakers’ core this season includes Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and Russell Westbrook, who are among the league’s most experienced and talented players.

For the majority of the regular season, the acquisitions of Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, and Kent Bazemore will help address key issues.

As the Lakers rest some of its top players for the playoffs, sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker will most likely get more playing time.

Even “The King” admits that their roster is somewhat elderly.

“I don’t just say that–I genuinely do laugh at them,” James said in the Orange County Register.

“Some of the memes and jokes have been quite hilarious.”

As he approaches 40, James understands that his championship window is narrowing. He turns 37 on December 30.

As Sandiford-Artest pointed out, their age will not stop them from pursuing a championship, but it will offer them a higher chance of succeeding.

In late September, James said, “We’ve got a group of guys who have been in this league for quite a time and appreciate and know what it takes to win.”

“We’re in the business of winning,” says the narrator.