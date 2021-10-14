NBA News: A Fan Favorite Has Been Relegated To The South Bay Lakers’ G League Affiliate.

As the NBA regular season approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers will need to cut their roster.

Mac McClung, a fan favorite, is the latest player to be waived, however his chance to wear the purple and gold isn’t completely gone.

McClung signed an Exhibit 10 deal to join the South Bay Lakers in the G League this season, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

As a result, there’s still a chance that head coach Frank Vogel will call up the 22-year-old if the situation calls for it.

As he seeks to enhance his craft, the former Texas Tech alum may benefit from the relocation. He joins a long list of other talented young players who must establish their worth to be considered for the main roster.

With the Lakers, McClung didn’t get many chances to show off his skills. In three preseason games, he played barely 16 minutes and scored only four points.

It was understandable given the Lakers’ formidable roster. However, with the Lakers’ injuries piling up, McClung may have a solid chance of making the squad.

It appears to be a certain conclusion until the Lakers’ front office spots a free player they believe would be a better fit than McClung.

McClung’s signing comes just a few days after Sekou Doumbouya was also signed to the G League team.

It’s unclear how much longer McClung and Doumbouya will have to prove that they deserve to play in the NBA. It’s also worth noting that they don’t have to stick with the Lakers.

The Lakers, on the other hand, must finalize their roster before facing the Golden State Warriors on October 19 in the 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles has a lot of injuries, but they appear to have a lot of signees who can fill in for them in the meanwhile.