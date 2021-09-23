NBA News: A Documentary on the Lakers’ Newly-Acquired Star Guard.

Russell Westbrook has been the subject of several allegations and criticisms throughout the years.

Some have labeled him a ball-dominant player, ignoring his NBA accomplishments.

With the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook begins a new NBA chapter, one that some believe may be short-lived.

Many factors are involved, including money and how he will get along with other stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the next 2021-22 season.

Regardless, Westbrook is a household name in the world of basketball. He was named NBA MVP in 2017 and is a nine-time All-Star.

The only thing he’s lacking is an NBA championship, which he could get if the Lakers go all the way.

To take a step back, not everyone is aware of Westbrook’s journey to where he is now. All of this will be addressed in a documentary that the 32-year-old is collaborating on with Showtime.

The film will follow the NBA star’s journey from high school to professional basketball. According to a report from The Bleacher Report, he made the announcement.

Westbrook remarked, “I’m proud to share this documentary and give people an inside glimpse into who I truly am on and off the court.” “There are many misconceptions about me, but I am eager to share my narrative and journey with my fans.”

The film should clarify who Westbrook is and dispel common preconceptions about him as a basketball player and a person.

“Passion Play: Russell Westbrook,” which premieres on all Showtime platforms on October 15 at 9:00 p.m., should be entertaining to see. E.T.

The film’s production began before the start of the 2019-20 season, when Westbrook was still a member of the Houston Rockets.

Former colleagues Kevin Love and Nick Collison were featured in the documentary and gave rare interviews.

Aside from that, Westbrook will be the center of attention for the Lakers this season. Los Angeles has become a club to watch again, despite concerns about the team’s aging squad.