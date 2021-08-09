NBA News: A Displaced Bulls Forward Recognizes That Change Is Required.

Lauri Markkanen has always been a team player, he conceded. The 24-year-old, on the other hand, is well aware that he must plan for his future.

As a result, the seven-footer appears to be on his way to a new team. Markkanen knows there are opportunities open with other ballclubs after being relegated to a backup role.

“My thing is, I believe I’ve always been a team player. And I believe it is now time to turn our attention to the business side of the game,” Markkanen said. “I feel like I’m only 23, and I still have a lot of basketball to play. It’s a nice chance for me to see what’s available. I have the ability to be a focal point. I believe I have a lot more to offer… I know I can do a lot more.” He is ready for a fresh start after spending his whole career with the Bulls, and numerous teams are allegedly intrigued. According to NBA analyst Marc Stein, the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a $17 million trade exception, may offer him a solid deal.

Another team apparently interested in Markkanen is the Charlotte Hornets, but it all depends on which team can meet the Bulls’ demands. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, this will come in the form of a future first-round pick.

It should also be remembered that the Bulls have the option of matching any offer for the Finnish player. The Bulls had extended a qualifying offer to Markkanen earlier this month.

If Markkanen signs an offer sheet, Chicago has the option to match it. However, this would most certainly be contingent on the amount of money paid to him.

Given Markkanen’s drop in the rankings, experts believe he might be better off joining another team.

The Bulls were also reportedly considering offers for the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, implying that Markkanen may be ready to go on.

Markkanen has established himself as a dependable shooter. However, his defense is dubious, and there’s also the matter of injuries he’s had in his brief NBA career.