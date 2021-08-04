NBA News: A disgruntled German guard may be afraid of not accepting the Lakers’ contract extension.

Free agency in the NBA has reached a fever pitch, with several high-profile players signing new contracts or joining new teams.

Dennis Schroder is one of the players that has yet to receive one.

Most people are aware that the Los Angeles Lakers offered the German-born guard a $84 million contract extension, which he turned down.

Schroder believed he deserved more, and it appeared like he would receive it at first.

However, this was based on the assumption that he and the Lakers may win the NBA championship last season.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs, as everyone knows. Aside from that, the 27-year-old guard did not impress anyone.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a Lakers legend, gave the most memorable reaction. When he appeared on AM 570 in Los Angeles in June, he felt the German lacked that winning mindset.

Schroder has yet to get an offer from any team as of this writing. Most people understand that time is of the essence during these times, when teams are striving to get the most bang for their buck with their salary cap.

Several Lakers fans have been keeping an eye on Schroder’s waiting game.

The German received a lot of flak, including modified photographs on his Instagram account showing him replacing the PG with the LA Lakers #17 portion.

The posted image turned out to be a meme, according to his official account.

Others followed, largely making jokes about whether the $84 million offer was still available.

If he does return, however, the chances of him altering his mind to get that deal are slim.

Schroder is far too talented a player for a team to overlook for the upcoming season. However, in terms of a large paycheck, the German may have to accept the fact that he may get paid less.