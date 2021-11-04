NBA News: A Blazers superstar met with the Lakers’ top players, but no formal invitation was issued.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has been referenced in NBA trade rumors for quite some time, and most believe he will be dealt in a blockbuster deal at some point.

The six-time All-Star has been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Lillard did have lunch with LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the offseason.

Part of their chat, according to Lillard, was about his future.

All three of them ate lunch went James’ Brentwood house. The 31-year-old, on the other hand, stated that he was never formally invited to join the franchise.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft mentioned James had just given him some advice about what might have happened if he had left Portland.

Regardless of whether he was formally invited or not, Lillard believes he would be a fantastic fit due to his skill set.

“‘Bron asked what I was thinking about my situation, and I told him what I’m telling you: that all I want to do is win it all,’ Lillard said.

“He constructed a picture for me in his mind of how the scenario would turn out if I left.” He didn’t tell me to come to Los Angeles, and he didn’t say anything to me that I didn’t already know about the city. ‘I know if I were to play with y’all, it would work out because of my skill set,’ I assured him, as well as who I am and who they are.” Despite rising speculation that he might depart for a contender, Lillard chose to stay with the Trail Blazers. squad The Lakers, on the other hand, ended up with Russell Westbrook, a similarly great player with a more than enough skill set.

If Lillard had joined the Lakers, it would have significantly improved their squad, however it would have been tricky because to the financial implications.

Lillard is only a year into a four-year, $176 million contract, but he has a player option for 2024.

Furthermore, he won’t be an unrestricted free agency until 2025, and the only way he can join another NBA team is through a blockbuster trade.

It will be difficult to pry Lillard away from the Trail Blazers due of the large sums of money required.

Teams with limited resources, like as the Lakers, will have to prepare carefully if they want to sign him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.