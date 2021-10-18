NBA MVP Predictions, Betting Odds, Candidates, and Best Bets for 2021-2022

No player stands out as a heavy favorite in the MVP contest heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. Five players have MVP chances of +500 to +800. The top nine choices all have odds of at least +1800.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Luka Doncic is the favorite with +500 odds. For the second year in a row, the Dallas Mavericks star is the betting favorite. Doncic came in sixth place in the 2021 MVP voting, and it was evident for the majority of the season that he wouldn’t win.

Second on the list is Kevin Durant (+650), followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700). Although Durant is the best basketball player on the planet, he has been unable to compete for the award since 2019. After winning back-to-back MVP honors, Antetokounmpo finished fourth in last year’s voting.

In the 2021 MVP race, Joel Embiid (+800) and Stephen Curry (+800) finished second and third, respectively. It was Embiid’s greatest finish of his career. Curry was a two-time winner of the award, in 2014 and 2015.

Damian Lillard (+1200) has been a top-eight MVP candidate for the past four seasons at the very least. Last season, four-time MVP LeBron James (+1600) was a top-two MVP candidate before a damaged ankle disrupted his bid for a fifth MVP.

As a dark horse candidate, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (+1600) won the award. The Denver Nuggets center began the season with odds of +3600. For the No. 3 seed in the West, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

With odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the best bets and a prediction for the NBA MVP award in 2022.

(+700) Giannis Antetokounmpo

There’s a case to be made that Durant or James are still the best players in the NBA come playoff time, but Antetokounmpo is the league’s best regular-season performance. Antetokounmpo was nearly as good in 2021 as he was in 2019 and 2020, when he won MVP. During those three seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star has never had a game where he didn’t have at least 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 block, or 1.0 steal. The Greek Freak may have improved even more during Milwaukee’s championship run, which resulted in him winning the NBA Finals MVP award. Because of his defensive abilities, Antetokounmpo is a stronger bet than Doncic or Durant.

(+1 800) James Harden

Because he's the second-best player on his own team, Harden isn't among the betting favorites, but he may play.