NBA Legends Slam the Philadelphia 76ers’ star for requesting a trade.

Ben Simmons just requested a divorce from the Philadelphia 76ers, and NBA veteran Shaquille O’Neal made sure the Australian point guard was aware of his wishes.

Nischelle Turner notes that the Simmons-Sixers issue was not going to end well, and O’Neal was one of the hosts of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” along with guest Charles Barkley.

The former Laker offered his perspective on the matter.

“I have G14 classification to say what I’m about to say, and Charles Barkley has G14 classification to say what I’m going to say: Ben Simmons, you’re not that good,” O’Neal said. “And then there’s the question of whether you want to be decent or great in this league. You’re not very good. However, if you want to go to the next level, you must be exceptional. And you have to work on your game to be great.”

O’Neal, who is known for his outspokenness, went on to criticize Simmons for not putting in enough effort.

“Don’t post images of your Ferrari or the actress you’re hanging out with on Instagram,” O’Neal said. “They don’t give a [expletive]about none of that when you play for a town like Philadelphia, Boston, L.A., or Miami — all hard-working towns. They want you to come in, work hard, and have a good time.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey stated on August 31 that Simmons intended to leave the city.

His big four-year, $147 million deal, as well as his performance in the Atlanta Hawks series, where he only attempted 14 shots in the last three games and three fourth-quarter field goal attempts, are contributing to their difficulty in finding a fair trade package for him.

Barkley expressed his displeasure with Ben Simmons, saying, “I’m disappointed in Ben Simmons.” “It disappoints me as a player and as a spectator when you give someone $200 million to dribble a stupid basketball and the only thing you ask him to do is improve as a player, and their first response is ‘I don’t want to play here anymore.’

“They don’t say, ‘Hey, come over here and mow my lawn.’ ‘Ben, we need you to learn how to shoot the basketball,’ they say, according to the NBA icon who previously played for the 76ers.

The Simmons-Sixers issue will continue to unfold, and until it does, Simmons will have to take in all of the positive and negative comments directed at him as a result of his conduct.