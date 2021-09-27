NBA Hall Of Famer Slams Kyrie Irving And Other Anti-Vax Players For Their Irresponsible Behavior

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame, has delivered a stinging remark about players who refuse to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email to Rolling Stone, Abdul-Jabbar encourages the NBA’s top players to be vaccinated before the season begins.

“There is no tolerance for players who are ready to put their teammates’, staff’s, and fans’ health and lives in jeopardy simply because they don’t understand the gravity of the situation or complete the necessary research,” he remarked.

The icon of the Los Angeles Lakers had a lot more to say, particularly to people who do not believe what medical specialists say.

“What I find so dishonest about vaccination denialists is their hubris in dismissing immunology and other medical experts,” he stated.

“However, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts urged them to do if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment?”

Being vaccinated for COVID-19 has become a necessity across establishments and sports leagues as the country slowly opens up to live events.

Many others, however, continue to believe that the vaccine is ineffective and that the whole thing is a hoax that has even infiltrated NBA locker rooms.

NBA players who do not use their platform correctly, according to Abdul-Jabbar, should no longer be called role models.

“They (NBA players) aren’t living up to the expectations that come with notoriety. “Athletes are not obligated to be government spokespersons, but this is a question of public health,” the Lakers legend stated.

“They are contributing to these fatalities by not encouraging their people to obtain the vaccine. I’m particularly concerned about how this contributes to the stereotype of dumb jocks who can’t look at scientific facts and come to a sensible conclusion.”

According to league insiders, roughly 50 to 60 NBA players have yet to be vaccinated, according to Rolling Stone.

Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schroder, and Andrew Wiggins have all been identified as “vaccine dodgers,” preferring to discover ways to avoid receiving the inoculation.

The NBA season begins on October 19, but fans may notice new regulations in the days leading up to it that will help them and their favorite players avoid acquiring the deadly virus.

According to reports, the NBA plans to implement a new rule requiring all on-court employees to be vaccinated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.