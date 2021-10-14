NBA Finals Betting Odds: Without Kyrie, the Nets are the favorites, followed by the Lakers, Bucks, and Warriors.

Without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets can win a championship. Despite the fact that the All-Star guard may not play the entire season, they are still considered the best team in the NBA for the 2021-22 season.

The Nets are +250 favorites to win the NBA Finals, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, only days before Opening Night. The Brooklyn Nets (+400), the Western Conference favorites with the second-best championship odds in basketball, are comfortably ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (+400), who are the Western Conference favorites with the second-best championship odds in basketball.

The Nets are often regarded as the greatest club in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks (+650), the defending champions, have nearly three times the title odds as the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks have +300 odds to win the East, while the Nets have +120 chances.

Brooklyn has the best combo in the East in Kevin Durant and James Harden. Giannis Antetokounmpo was outplayed by Kevin Durant in the second round of the playoffs before winning the NBA Finals MVP award in 2021. Durant nearly lifted the Nets past the Bucks, falling just short in a Game 7 overtime loss, with Irving missing four games and Harden sidelined by a hamstring injury.

In 12 playoff games for the Nets, Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals. After being moved to Brooklyn, Harden received MVP talk for a brief period, averaging 24.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 36 games.

During the regular season last year, Brooklyn’s three stars only appeared in eight games together. Despite winning two-thirds of their games, the Nets ended one win short of the East’s top record.

Irving will neither practice or play for the Nets as long as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and the city of New York’s vaccine mandate remains in effect. It’s likely that Irving’s stance will shift throughout the season. Irving might be traded by Brooklyn to a team that plays in a city where he can compete in home games.

The Lakers now have the NBA’s best trio in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, thanks to Irving’s departure from the Nets. There are concerns about how successfully those talents will be able to work together. In the league’s bubble, Los Angeles is only a year removed from winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors (+1200) have the second-best odds to win the NBA Finals in 2022 in the preseason. Klay Thompson has made his decision. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.